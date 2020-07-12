Two towns in Kent are put on list of 20 places facing fresh lockdown

Two Kent towns are on a list of 20 places facing fresh lockdown after government documents were leaked.

Folkestone and Ashford have already been identified as two of 20 areas of concern for the UK government, based on a document leaked to the Guardian and Observer.

Three of the twenty councils – Kirklees, Bradford and Sheffield – are listed as requiring ‘enhanced support’.

Bradford, will have army units deployed to facilitate more widespread access to testing and it is thought the other councils will follow suit.

The list is said to have already been based on a document compiled by Public Health England, ranking the 20 councils with the best current rate of positive infections.

Leicester, where in actuality the country’s first local lockdown was rolled out, continues to be at the top of the list, with 5.7 % of people being tested testing positive.

Kirklees, in West Yorkshire, trailed Leicester with five %.

Councils expressed concern that the planned publishing of a list of top 10 worst hit areas could prompt more local lockdowns, like those seen in Leicester.

The dining table is based on previous testing at the end of June and begin of July, where it identifies concerning factors to the council’s management of the virus.

One council, Leicester, is listed as requiring ‘intervention’, while just three more are listed as needing ‘enhanced support’.

The enhanced support councils are Kirklees, Bradford and Sheffield.

The rest of the list, are areas of ‘concern’.

The document, titled ‘local authority areas of interest’, reads: ‘these areas are currently under investigation by the neighborhood public health protection teams.’

It adds that the areas listed are ‘associated with workplace outbreaks which have contributed to the increase in infection rates’.

Over 100 workers at a meat factory in Kirklees were taken ill from the virus last month.

Groups of individuals enjoy the sunlight today plus eat outdoors in Battersea, Northcote Road, after lockdown regulations had been relaxed

Groups of individuals sat outdoors in Soho, central London, as individuals started to return to a ‘normal life’ right after lockdown

HOW HAS THE L RATE TRANSFORMED IN THE UK? AREA ENGLAND UK — EAST LONDON MIDLANDS NORTH EAST NORTH WEST SOUTH EAST SOUTH WEST THIS WEEK 0.8-1.0 0.7-0.9 — 0.7-1.0 0.7-1.0 0.7-0.9 0.7-1.0 0.7-1.0 0.8-1.0 0.7-1.1 LAST WEEK 0.8-0.9 0.7-0.9 — 0.7-0.9 0.8-1.1 0.8-1.0 0.8-1.0 0.7-0.9 0.7-1.0 0.7-1.0

A open public health movie director briefed on the programs told the particular Guardian that will rather than overall lockdowns of local places, the health admin should problem a rated response based on the amount of problem of the location.

The Department of Health plus Social Care said: ‘We have been clear about our own response to coronavirus and are always trying to improve the information we distribute, including the method we upgrade testing data.

‘The list of the 10 local authorities using the highest every week incidence of coronavirus is publicly obtainable in PHE’s weekly monitoring report.

‘All local authorities in England now have the opportunity to access tests data, as a result of an individual plus postcode degree. If local authorities feel they need more help with data, of course, PHE is able to assist them.’

According in order to data launched yesterday, 43 authorities in England have experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past 7 days — however the outbreak in locked-down Leicester has shrunk by 18 per cent, established statistics uncovered today.

Southampton suffered the biggest week-on-week rise in coronavirus contamination rates, leaping 12-fold through 0.four new situations for every 100,000 individuals living in the city in order to 4.eight in the particular week that will ended July 5.

Bromley plus Islington furthermore suffered substantial spikes, along with outbreaks in the London boroughs growing from zero.6 in order to 2.one and zero.8 in order to 2.nine cases for each 100,000 people, correspondingly.

Public Health England figures these days also uncovered only 3 of the particular country’s 10 current coronavirus hotspots — authorities using the highest real rates of new situations — suffered an increase in infection prices this past 7 days.

Kirklees in Yorkshire saw the rate leap from 26.2 in order to 29.nine, while it furthermore increased through 20.eight to 24.2 in Blackburn along with Darwen plus from 18.1 in order to 19.eight in Bedford, according to the authorities statistics.

Leicester — still the particular worst-hit component of England with an break out three times larger than the next worst-hit place — saw the infection price decrease through 141.three or more to 116. Other hot spots also noticed cases fall.

The government today releases brand new data each week which displays how prices of good coronavirus checks are altering in every area.

The present national contamination rate will be 6.four per 100,000 individuals, and 33 local authorities are currently showing that typical.

ENGLAND’S COVID-19 OUTBREAK REMAINS SHRINKING PLUS CASES POSSESS HALVED INSIDE A WEEK England’s coronavirus outbreak continues to be shrinking as well as the number of new situations have more compared to halved in a week, based on the results of a federal government surveillance tests scheme. The Office for National Statistics, which usually tracks the particular spread of the virus, quotes 1,700 people are getting contaminated with Covid-19 each day outdoors of private hospitals and treatment homes — down through 3,500 last week. The calculate — centered on 8 new situations out of 25,000 people who are swabbed frequently — furthermore claimed presently there are simply 14,000 people who are currently contaminated. This is the comparative of zero.03 % of the people of the entire country, or even one in every three or more,900 individuals. It will be down through 0.04 per cent a week ago and zero.09 % a week prior to. Separate figures, through King’s College London, recommend the break out in England has ceased shrinking — but its calculate is lower compared to ONS’s from around one,200 brand new cases daily. Department of Health chiefs possess announced the average of simply 546 brand new positive check results daily for the past 7 days — yet up to fifty percent of contaminated patients are thought to never ever show signs and symptoms. A report simply by Public Health England as well as the University of Cambridge expected on Monday that the correct number of daily situations is more such as 5,300, ranging approximately 3,500 and seven,600.

Fifty 3 authorities possess either observed their contamination rate stay or boost the past 7 days compared to the 7 days before (up to June 28).

Of the very best ten places where prices have hiked, eight are in the particular south of England, which includes Southampton, Bromley and Islington.

Significant hikes in case prices were furthermore observed in Gateshead, Hampshire, Coventry, Gloucestershire, as well as the 3 London boroughs of Hackney, Lambeth, Newham.

But just because these types of areas noticed the biggest enhance in situation rates will not necessarily mean the particular crises in the locations are spiralling out of control — it could be right down to more tests taking place. It is sometimes hard to work out exactly why the infection price is increasing in several places compared to others.

The real number of coronavirus bacterial infections in these types of areas continues to be very small and also just a few of recently diagnosed situations in per week risks skewing the rate up-wards.

Officials are probably keeping their particular eyes on a handful of areas where nearby lockdowns may need to be enforced because their particular overall price of bacterial infections is much greater than the rest of the country.

According towards the data, Leicester is still the particular worst impacted area, with 116 cases for each 100,000 people. The city grew to become the first location in the nation to have limited lockdown guidelines reimposed on June 30, while the sleep of England started to relax, after a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock mentioned in the particular House of Commons last night that the decrease in the particular coronavirus contamination rate in Leicester was ‘good news’.

However he or she added the town must stay in the local lockdown until a minimum of July 18, when wellness chiefs 1st promised it might be re-evaluated.

Mr Hancock said he’d not put a number on how far the problem rate needed to fall prior to the lockdown will be lifted.

His version, Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, said in Germany authorities use a standard of 50 cases of Covid-19 for each 100,000 – that is more than half that will of Leicester.

Leicester still recieve more than multiple the amount of Covid-19 situations than the following worst strike area of Rochdale (32.7) in Greater Manchester.

Rochdale has observed its contamination rate fall again to get a second 7 days in the row simply by six %, following a drop of 34.75 % the 7 days previously.

Rochdale authorities chief executive Steve Rumbelow declared that although Rochdale is ‘not at all because bad because Leicester’, the particular authority experienced found hard to get comprehensive data on testing through Public Health England – which is crucial in managing local outbreaks.

The reason Leicester spiralled into a troublesome spot was because the withholding of testing information hindered local public health chief’s ability to keep on top of the virus.

Peter Soulsby, mayor of Leicester, told the BBC they had been trying to get ‘information about the level of testing in the city and the results of that testing in the city’ for weeks.

While published data suggested Leicester only had 80 new cases between June 13-26, it had in fact suffered 944 more – which was not revealed until it was too late and a local lockdown was slapped on the city.

Meanwhile, Bradford, with 31.83 cases per 100,000, has seen a week-on-week reduction in cases of more than 30 per cent.

Rotherham, Oldham, Barnsley and Peterborough – all in the top 10 hardest hit local authorities right now – have also seen improvements in infection rates over the past seven days.

Of the 50 authorities in England worst:hit by coronavirus, which has claimed at least 55,000 lives across the whole of the UK, 34 are in the North, suggesting a divide.

Three hotspots – Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen and Kirklees – are all struggling to push forward and shake the virus, seeing infection rates rising still.

Kirklees Council’s strategic director for public health, Rachel Spencer-Henshall, said ‘we are not where we would like to be’ in relation to the West Yorkshire district’s infection rate, Yorkshire Live reports.

In a briefing note for councillors she said: ‘After a steady overall decline, the rate of infection in Kirklees has gone up over the past week and we cannot ignore this. This is a powerful warning that now is not the time to become complacent and our fight against COVID-19 is not over.

‘We still remain some way behind the rates in Leicester and this increase does not currently mean we will go in to a nearby lockdown, but we are not exactly where we would like in order to be.’