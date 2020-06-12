Two thirds of millennials have lost income during coronavirus pandemic, poll finds

Over two thirds of millennials have seen their incomes reduced during the pandemic, research has found.

More than 100,000 people in 50 countries were asked about how Covid-19 has affected their lives. Researchers discovered that 56 percent have seen their incomes reduced, with a higher proportion of younger people affected than seniors.

Millennials were the hardest hit group, with 68 percent seeing their income fall, followed by those born from the late Nineties onwards, known as Generation Z (65 per cent).





The surveys by data analytics company Kantar will not make easy reading for retailers who have been gradually opening up in a number of countries. Non-essential shops in England will welcome clients on Monday for the very first time since 22 March.

Only 37 per cent of people expect you’ll return to their old shopping habits within the next three months, while two-thirds said they will continue steadily to avoid busy places.

“Nearly everyone is experiencing increased anxiety over money,” Kantar said.

The uneven impact of Covid-19 isn’t limited to the consequences on personal finances. Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that young adults and women, who are already at greater risk of mental health issues, have seen significantly greater deteriorations during the pandemic.

Young women are faring worst while older males will be the least impacted – with the overall mental health of women aged between 16 and 24 was found to be 11 percent worse than before the public health crisis, the IFS said.

Official data published on Friday put a spotlight on the disproportionate number of Covid-19 deaths in poorer house holds.

The most deprived areas of the country have been hit more than two times as hard since the wealthiest, the Office for National Statistics found.

After adjusting for age of the people, there were 128 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000 people in England’s most deprived postcodes, compared with 60 per 100,000 in the wealthiest areas.

“Before the pandemic hit, there were signs that our record on tackling poverty and health inequalities was unravelling,” said Dave Innes, head of economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. “Covid-19 has laid bare just how stark those inequalities are.”

He added: “It is totally unacceptable that someone’s life chances are so profoundly suffering from where they live. Today’s statistics must act as a wake-up call – as a society with a solid sense of decency and compassion we are able to and should do better.

“The deep recession we are now entering is really a necessary consequence of the steps taken up to protect public health. The government’s furlough scheme has protected millions of jobs but it can not be right that the poorest in our society are now bearing the brunt of the economic fallout from coronavirus too.

“It is vital that government takes further take bold steps to protect people from being pulled further into poverty as lockdown is lifted.”

The pandemic has further highlighted racial inequality aswell. A government-commissioned report confirmed last week that individuals of Bangladeshi heritage in England are twice as prone to die should they contract coronavirus than white people. Other black and minority ethnic groups face an increased risk of as much as 50 percent.

Labour accused the us government of a cover-up after it was unveiled that parts of the report installation of reasons for the disparities was withheld from publication.

The withheld sections reportedly pointed to structural racism and social inequality and contained recommendations for tackling these problems.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow health secretary, demanded that the entire report be published.

“Covering up vital recommendations is completely unacceptable,” that he told Sky News. “Action must be taken to protect those disproportionately at risk from this horrific virus.”