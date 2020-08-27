Two teenagers left on one of the last flights out of Armenia. Now their parents are stranded – CNN – Armenian News

By Hilary Whiteman

Arpy Kardashian sleeps with the phone under her pillow so she does not miss out on a call from her kids. She’s in Armenia, they remain in Australia.

The household didn’t plan to be separated for more than a couple of weeks, however they are now in their 5th month apart.

Kardashian, her partner Harry Soghomonian, and their 10- month old infant Arpy Jr are in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

Their teenage kids, Harmig, 14, and Anita, 13, are dealing with their uncle 13,430 kilometers (8,345 miles) away in Brisbane, Australia.

“At the end of school, I see all these kids going home to their parents, you know, happy and I go home, just sad,” Harmig informed CNN Travel.

Kardashian– a far-off relative of the well-known American household– shared her story on the Facebook page “Aussie Expats Abandoned Overseas.” “It feels like we’ve been living in hell for the past five months and writing it all down feels like reliving it again,” she composed.

The couple and their infant are amongst 18,800 Australian people and homeowners locked out of the nation by coronavirus flight cancellations and border closures.

Their choice to move from Armenia to Australia precedes the pandemic, however it has actually tossed the prepares they had for a brand-new life into flux.

Kardashian is a youth employee who moved from Melbourne to Armenia a little …