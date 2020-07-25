Two students tested positive for coronavirus after taking the ACT at an Oklahoma high school

The two students tested positive for the infection Sunday, simply one day after taking the ACT at Edmond North High School on July 18, according to an ACT representative.

“Upon learning of these positive tests, the school immediately contacted local public health officials, notified ACT, and we have informed all students and test monitors in attendance that day,” Tarah DeSousa, the representative, informed CNN.

“As part of ACT’s test center social distancing guidelines, students and monitors were asked to complete a series of COVID-19 symptom and travel screening questions, instructed to practice social distancing guidelines while on campus, and it was recommended that masks be worn by all.”

Students, moms and dads, and test administrators who remained in the exact same screening center as the two students got e-mails from ACT authorities notifying them that they were most likely “within the area of one or both of these students for up to 15 minutes.”

However, those who took the examination in the exact same space as the students got a various e-mail alerting them that they were most likely around the students for hours.

“According to seat assignments, it’s likely that you or your child were on the same floor or room as one or both of these students for up to four hours,” stated an ACT e-mail acquired by CNN.

Fears over screening practices

ACT authorities were under fire the exact same weekend after almost 1,400 students appeared to their screening areas just to discover that the test was canceled without alerting.

But for one moms and dad, a cancellation would have been a true blessing in camouflage.

Greta Rasmussen DeCoster’s child, high- schooler Frederick DeCoster, was among lots of students taking the ACT on Saturday in Wood County,Wisconsin

.

While no coronavirus cases have actually been reported from his screening center, Frederick DeCoster is now one week into a 14- day quarantine after fearing he might have been exposed to the infection by a trainee who he stated appeared ill. He is stressed that if he was exposed, he might pass it on to member of the family who might be more at threat.

The 18- year-old senior was positioned in a space with about 16 other students, just one who was using a mask, with a desk in between each of them, he stated.

“The proctor waited to ask us if anyone tested positive for Covid or came in contact with someone who tested positive after we were already sitting grouped together,” Frederick DeCoster informed CNN.

“Almost no one was wearing a mask, even the proctor was constantly taking it off. I didn’t feel safe. Then there was a kid sitting behind me sneezing, coughing hard, breathing really heavily. If you were to describe someone with coronavirus showing all the symptoms, it would be this guy. I was really worried.”

Although ACT standards need test centers to place desks 6 feet apart, just test center personnel are needed to use masks. Students are advised to use masks throughout screening, however not needed unless there is a regional mask required.

The DeCosters stated they submitted a problem with ACT authorities to bring awareness to what goes on within screening centers, however were informed the examination would likely take 5 weeks– which Greta Rasmussen DeCoster stated is sufficient time “for many other students to get the virus from an ACT testing center.”

“He was already angry when they started the test, but as soon as it started he realized the boy seated directly behind him was wheezing, breathing extremely loud and fast, sniffling, and repeatedly clearing his throat,” she informed CNN.

“As a mother I immediately thought of all the other families who attended that test center and hundreds of others around the country that day, who may not be aware that CDC guidelines were not followed at every test center, and who may be at risk or have someone in their family at risk if their child was exposed.”

With specifies throughout the nation bringing kids back to school, Greta Rasmussen DeCoster hopes education authorities gain from the ACT’s concerns and include them in their designs for how schools and universities can resume effectively and securely,

A plea to cancel the ACT/ SAT requirement

Before the coronavirus pandemic, students invested years worrying about scoring high enough on their standardized tests to enter into their dream schools. Now they’re still worrying, not simply over ratings, however likewise about perhaps contracting a harmful infection.

For Frederick DeCoster, who stated he “blew the exam” due to the fact that he might not focus on anything however his worry of contracting Covid and exposing his immunocompromised mom to the infection, the concern has to do with more than simply the ACT.

“Many students don’t have the chance to take off work or travel to take the ACT,” he stated. “I’m lucky to be able to study and then travel to retake the test, but in doing so, me and my family’s health has been put at risk because they ignored all screening and mask guidelines.”

Many other moms and dads and students fret that standardized tests, consisting of the ACT and SAT, are providing fortunate students an unnecessary benefit, particularly in the middle of the pandemic. Not everybody can pay for paying for examination tutoring, taking off work to take a trip hours backward and forward or leasing a hotel for the night.

While some United States institution of higher learnings have actually currently suspended ACT and SAT tests as an admission requirement till 2024, lots of moms and dads and students fear that not taking the test– even if it isn’t a requirement– might injure their possibilities of getting accepted into an excellent school.

“This has nothing to do with academics anymore,” Greta Rasmussen DeCoster stated. “This is a life or death situation and that’s why I’m mad. They put my child’s life at risk and there’s really no other way to put it.”