As a result of the necessary measures taken within the framework of the criminal case under investigation within the Ninth Garrison Investigation Division of the Military Investigation General Department of the RA Investigation Committee, a number of circumstances of the death of soldier Albert L. Siroyan were revealed.

Earlier we informed that Albert Loni Siroyan, a conscript, received a fatal wound in 2022. On March 16, at around 9:10 pm, in the combat position of the guard post of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, an AK-74 rifle attached to him was shot in the chin.

During the preliminary investigation, one of the servicemen, a conscript serving in a combat position, was arrested under Article 359, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and a junior sergeant serving in the same position, 375, was arrested. on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Article 1 մաս 1:

The investigation is underway. Necessary measures are taken to find out all the circumstances of the case, to ensure an objective and comprehensive investigation.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent,how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict:

