Two red pandas born at Pennsylvania zoo

A set of red pandas, a young boy and woman, were born on July 8 and are now 5 weeks old, a representative with Erie Zoo revealed on Facebook

The children, who have yet to be called, were born to the zoo’s adult red pandas, Pumori andDelilah This is their very first litter together.

“Pumori is extremely valuable genetically for red pandas who are critically endangered, so this is a really, really exciting development for the world of species survival and pandas,” the representative stated.

Dr P.J. Palumbo, the participating in vet at the Erie Zoo, has actually been looking after the pandas given that they were born and will continue to do so up until they have to do with 4 months old.