Two red pandas born at Pennsylvania zoo

The children, who have yet to be called, were born to the zoo’s adult red pandas, Pumori andDelilah This is their very first litter together.
“Pumori is extremely valuable genetically for red pandas who are critically endangered, so this is a really, really exciting development for the world of species survival and pandas,” the representative stated.
Dr P.J. Palumbo, the participating in vet at the Erie Zoo, has actually been looking after the pandas given that they were born and will continue to do so up until they have to do with 4 months old.
The children need to be fed every 4 hours and are being hand-raised by Palumbo due to the fact that they were having a hard time to naturally put on weight.
“They are doing extremely well,” the representative stated in the video while providing audiences a glance of the children. “They did just open their eyes within the last week.”
The children, who are presently brown and will gradually establish a red color in time, aren’t yet on view to the general public.