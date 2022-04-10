Many of you may have heard of tofu, but few have wondered what it is. Tofu was created by the Japanese – a cheese-like mass made from soy, which, in fact, is tasteless, but absorbs any taste like a sponge. It is very useful, it is very rich in various nutrients, and because it is a plant, it is one of the best foods for vegans around the world. Fortunately, tofu has already been produced in Armenia, which is much more affordable than the Japanese tofu sold in some supermarkets before. Tofu made in Armenia is of high quality and can be used to prepare hundreds of dishes for vegans, fasting people, as well as lovers of new flavors and new dishes, those who prefer healthy and wholesome food. I offer two recipes with tofu: grilled tofu with vegetables and “tofatsegh” with tofu “omelet”. You need different spices for cooking according to your taste. As tofu itself is tasteless, it definitely needs to be seasoned. The video suggests some spices, but you can season it to your liking.

Grill vegetables and tofu

Necessary foods:

Tofu – 200 grams

Fresh vegetables – a few pieces (you can take mushrooms, peppers, pumpkin, onions, eggplant, tomatoes, whatever you have)

Seasonings: salt, black and red pepper, dried greens: thyme, lemon, etc.

Vegetable oil

For the sauce: soy sauce, olive oil, dried greens, lemon juice, ketchup or Thai sweet or sour sauce.

Method of preparation:

Take the tofu out of the box first, get rid of the excess liquid, then wrap it in a paper or cut towel and put a weight on it so that it drains as well as possible. It is desirable to leave for at least half an hour, but if you leave for 1-2 hours, it is better.

Peel a squash, grate it and squeeze the juice. Heat the grill pan well. You can prepare the grill in two ways.

In the first option, cut the vegetables thinly, put them on the grill pan, and season the tofu either in whole or in long pieces on all sides and put it on the pan. Roast both vegetables and tofu for 2-3 minutes on all sides, it is enough.

You can also cook on small wooden skewers. In that case, cut both the vegetables and the tofu into small cubes. Be sure to season the tofu. Then arrange the vegetables on the sticks in order, tofu in between. Fry again on the grill pan on all sides.

For the sauce, mix the vegetable oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, dried greens. You can also add ketchup or tkemali or Thai sweet and sour sauce to all this.

Pour the sauce over the grilled tofu and vegetables, leave for a minute or two, then serve.

“Tofatsegh” – “omelet” with tofu

Necessary foods:

Tofu – 200 grams

Vegetable oil – 2-3 tablespoons

Vegetable non-sweet milk – 2 tablespoons

Food yeast (nutritional yeast, not to be confused with the dry yeast used in bread and pastry) – 1 tablespoon (this is a unique spice for vegans, rich in many important minerals, also sold here in Armenia)

Yellow spice – you can take curry, turmeric, turmeric, in extreme cases, drinking suneli or ground coriander seeds

Ground red pepper, black pepper, salt to taste

Method of preparation:

Chop the tofu with a fork or mash with a grater or mashed potatoes. Add all the spices, as well as the vegetable milk, mix well.

Heat the pan, add the vegetable oil. Add the tofu mass. Stir regularly, cook for 3-5 minutes, put on a serving plate, cut fresh greens on it and serve.

If you want, you can also make “topaz” with tomatoes or mushrooms. In this case, fry the tomatoes or mushrooms beforehand, then add the tofu mass.

You can see all the details of the preparation in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhNIlQ87VzY: