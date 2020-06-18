Two prisoners escape from notorious Rikers Island jail after jumping in water

A manhunt is underway after two inmates jumped into the waters off Rikers Island, with one caught immediately and the other remaining at-large.
An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that they had been requested for a water search close to the notorious New York City prison.
Reports say the look for the second inmate includes the harbour and aviation units around the waters of Rikers Island along with nearby LaGuardia Airport.
More follows…
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.