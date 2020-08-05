TWO Potential Bachelorette Replacements Spotted At The Show’s Filming Location – & They’re NOT Tayshia Adams! What’s Going On!

Is there another last- minute modification concerning The Bachelorette?

Amid reports that Clare Crawley, 39, has actually been changed by Tayshia Adams, 29, for the lead gig, a brand-new plot twist has actually emerged including Bachelor alum, Hannah Ann Sluss! Photos gotten by Us Weekly position the 24- year- old brunette at the truth TELEVISION program’s filming location on Tuesday and now, we have many concerns!

The outlet spotted the design at theLaQuintaResort & Club in Palm Springs with a big travel suitcase in one hand and her bag in the other. The location was apparently blocked to the public throughout filming, so this can’t simply be a coincidence! In two images (HERE), Sluss can likewise be seen speaking with manufacturer Julie La Placa, while using a face mask.

Fans will likely remember the Tennessee local who increased to popularity after getting engaged to playboy pilot Peter Weber on season 24– nevertheless, the set divided quickly after the program. The last time we signed in with Sluss back in April, she was stated to be delighting in a quarantine love with NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph, however it’s uncertain if the two are still included with each other.

Is the starlet actually single and prepared to socialize once again ??

It’s completely a possibility! According to experts …