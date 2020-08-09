Two police officers in Georgia are on leave after shooting at minors

The officers are on administrative leave pending the result of the examination, a press release from Waycross Police stated. Waycross is in south Georgia.

No one was hurt or eliminated in the shooting, however a 16- year-old was dealt with by EMS for small injuries after a run-in with officers, a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated.

It is simply among 4 officer-involved shootings considering that Friday night being examined by the GBI, press release on the GBI site program.

The examinations into all 3 events, which happened in John’s Creek, Norcross and Screven County, are continuous, according to the GBI.

Waycross Police observed a vehicle making a traffic offense around 8 a.m. Saturday and tried to get the license plate details for the vehicle, according to a press release from the GBI. Inside the vehicle there were 5 minors, ages 9, 12, 14, 15 and16 . Three of the kids, ages 9, 12, and 14, left the vehicle as it continued to approach the officers, the GBI release stated. Officers fired shots “multiple times” at the vehicle with the other two minors, ages 15 and 16, within, prior to the kids “exited the vehicle while it was still in drive,” the GBI release stated. The 16- year-old was detained for belongings of a pistol by an individual under 18, negligent driving, a stop indication offense, exacerbated attack on a police officer, and driving without any chauffeur’s license, the Waycross Police press release stated. The 15- year-old was charged with belongings of a.

