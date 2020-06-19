Two police officers are shot and schools are locked down as gunman goes on the rampage in Auckland 

A police officer has died in Auckland after being shot at by a gunman, with still another seriously injured in hospital, officials have confirmed.

The shooter is still on the loose after the incident on Friday morning and armed officers are at the scene in Massey, west Auckland.

The gunman fled the shooting in the car, hitting a pedestrian, and forcing local schools in to lockdown as police search for the driver.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the officer’s death was ‘devastating news’.

‘To lose a police officer is to lose someone employed by all of us, but in addition a family member, someone’s loved one and friend,’ she said.

‘My condolences visit them and to their police whānau.’

New Zealand Police said that at around 10.30am, which can be 8.30am Sydney time, a police unit performed a routine traffic stop on Reynella Drive when the shooting started.

Armed police are seen on Friday morning in Massey (pictured), west of Auckland, where one officer was shot dead and still another seriously injured during a traffic stop

‘There have already been shots fired at police officers,’ a statement read.

‘Two officers have already been shot and have been seriously injured.

‘A member of the public in addition has been hit by the vehicle and has been injured.

‘Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown.’

It is comprehended the shooter used a long-barreled shotgun they pulled from their car.

Speaking at a press conference right before lunchtime, police commissioner Andrew Coster confirmed an officer had died.

The officers were shot in the Auckland suburb of Massey, 17km west of the city’s CBD, on Friday morning

Emergency services are seen treating a police officer on Friday morning (pictured) after an apparent shooting in west Auckland

‘It is absolutely devastating news,’ he told reporters.

‘This is really a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive.’

The officers themselves weren’t armed at the time of the traffic stop, he confirmed.

Police minister Stuart Nash said the country was ‘heartbroken’ by the tragic shooting.

‘We want all our police officers to obtain home safely at the end of each working day,’ he said.

An armed officer is observed standing guard in Massey, western Auckland, on Friday morning (pictured) following the shooting of two police colleagues

Armed police are seen standing guard on Friday morning (pictured) with the gunman still most importantly after fleeing in a car

‘This is really a tragic day for our police family.’

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital.

Helicopters have been deployed to the area and are circling overhead in search of the gunman, who fled the scene in his car but may have since abandoned it.

Paula Bennett, the MP for Auckland’s Upper Harbour wrote on Twitter: ‘Our local west Auckland police are the most readily useful I’ve ever known.

‘A love for their community, a real want to protect and serve.

‘There are no words to express my sincere sadness as they and their loved ones deal with the worst possible event. We are all with you at this time.’

An armed police officer is observed holding a gun at the scene on Friday morning (pictured) in western Auckland

Police swarmed around the area on Friday morning (pictured) after two officers were shot by way of a driver who then sped away from the scene, hitting a pedestrian

The last police officer to die in the distinct duty in New Zealand was right back in February 2011 all through the Canterbury earthquake when the CTV building collapsed in Christchurch.

Elaine Taniela, who lives near the area, told the New Zealand Herald she heard three gunshots.

A family friend even witnessed the terrifying scene, and saw an officer laid on the ground.

‘He was shaking telling us,’ she said.

‘As that he neared the first roundabout (near Gallony Avenue) that he saw a cop on the ground. He said it appeared to be he was having a seizure. He was shaking.

‘He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him – telling to carry on driving.’

Emergency services are seen treating a patient at the scene in Massey on Friday morning (pictured) after the shooting