Two police body cameras capture the struggle leading to George Floyd’s death

The video footage, approximately an hour in length, originates from the body cameras of previous officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who were the very first to respond to a shop where Floyd was implicated of passing a phony $20 expense.

About 36 seconds after speaking to a shop staff member, the officers are outdoors the lorry Floyd is driving. Lane trains his pistol on Floyd informing him, “Put your f**king hands up right now!” Floyd pleads with officers, sobbing, at one point putting his head on the guiding wheel.

Around 3 minutes into the video, the officers by force pull Floyd from the vehicle and handcuff him. Another struggle takes place when Lane and Kueng effort to put Floyd in a police SUV.

Kueng attempts to push Floyd in through a back entrance of the SUV, while Lane pulls him from the opposite door. Floyd is screaming throughout and states, “I can’t breathe” for the very first time throughout the encounter. Floyd falls out of the lorry on Lane’s side as two more police officers, Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin, show up and help in limitingFloyd The 46- year-old hits the ground together with the lorry, the position he remained in when 17- year-old Darnella Frazier began filming his final moments . Roughly 11 minutes and 23 seconds into Lane’s body electronic camera video, Chauvin positions his knee on Floyd’s neck. He’s currently been cuffed for about 8 …

Source link