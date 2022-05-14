The RA Police has spread an explanation due to the fact that some news websites, social networks are circulating pictures of people in police officer’s uniform և information, according to which they have recently left the police service.

“We consider it necessary to clarify that these people have not been police officers for more than a year.

By the way, these days, information is spread on news websites, on the social network, by politicians, that in recent days, many police officers are submitting dismissal reports.

In particular, data of 3 employees are circulated.

In connection with the above, we inform that the police officers Khachik Tovmasyan and Narek Harutyunyan did not receive any reports on their dismissal from the police, they are police officers, and Benik Arzumanyan was dismissed from the police service on May 12, based on his report submitted on April 7. on.

We consider it necessary to emphasize that on April 7, no political action took place in the republic.

The police is an apolitical structure, the main goals of which are to ensure public security and the fight against crime.

“We urge you to refrain from involving the police in political processes,” the statement said.