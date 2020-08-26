Two people killed in third night of unrest in Wisconsin

Two people were shot and killed and another was injured during the third night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the shooting of a black man by a police officer at the weekend.

Protesters have demonstrated in the small Midwestern city since Sunday, when video footage showed a police officer shot resident Jacob Blake Jr at least seven times. The Blake family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, said on Tuesday that the shooting paralysed Mr Blake and traumatised his three children, who saw it happen.

American cities have been unsettled by protests and at times rioting this summer following the killing of George Floyd in May by a police officer in another Midwestern state, Minnesota. Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and called in the National Guard.

A stand-off developed between police and protesters on Tuesday night at Kenosha’s county courthouse, which authorities had fenced off. Shortly before midnight, seven blocks away, police responded to a report of shots fired with multiple victims, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Two people were killed, and a third was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said. They did not release the names of the victims.

The shooting…