As a result of other investigative-judicial actions carried out in the Tavush Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, all the circumstances of the case of showing disrespectful attitude towards the Court of First Instance of Tavush Marz were found out.

According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, in 2022 On March 4, 2012, after the end of the court session, when the judge announced the decision not to satisfy the motion to change the measure of restraint with personal guarantees, in order to insult the judge in the exercise of official powers,

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the defendant, the two above-mentioned citizens, were charged under Article 343, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code. The signature of not leaving was chosen as a precautionary measure against the two citizens.

The preliminary investigation is over, the criminal case has been sent to court with an indictment.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Investigative Committee