Two people face charges for holding party at East Nashville home | Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two people have been charged with violating public health orders after throwing a large party on Fern Avenue on Aug. 1.

Metro Police said warrants charging Christopher Eubank, 40, and Jeffrey Mathews, 36, have been sworn out.

They are charged with three separate counts, all Class-A misdemeanors, charging them with violating health orders by hosting a gathering in excess of 25 people (hundreds of people attended the party), not requiring social distancing and not requiring face coverings.

Mathews turned himself in to police just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He was booked into jail before being released early Wednesday morning.