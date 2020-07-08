Two people are charged with a hate crime for vandalizing Black Lives Matter mural

“We must address the root and byproduct of systemic racism in our country. The Black Lives Matter movement is an important civil rights cause that deserves all of our attention,” District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement.
“The mural completed last weekend was a peaceful and powerful way to communicate the importance of Black lives in Contra Costa County and the country,” she said. “We must continue to elevate discussions and actually listen to one another in an effort to heal our community and country.”
When reached by phone by CNN, Nelson, 53, said “I have no comment — for you anyway.” CNN’s attempts to reach Anderson, 42, went unanswered Tuesday night.
“We’re sick of this narrative, that’s what’s wrong,” the person said in the video. “The narrative of police brutality, the narrative of oppression, the narrative of racism, it’s a lie.”
A bystander off camera may be heard arguing with the person. She asked what was wrong with him before adding, “This is racist, what you’re doing.”
Police had been looking for the person and woman seen in the video.
“It appeared that the couple came to the mural with cans of paint and a roller with the specific purpose of vandalizing over the mural,” Sappal said in the statement. “The community spent a considerable amount of time painting this mural only to have the suspects destroy it by dumping and rolling paint over part of the message.”
During the incident, the woman stopped painting to voice her concern, suggesting such murals be kept in New York. “This is not happening in my town,” she said.
Nelson and Anderson will soon be sent notices to appear in court. That date has not yet been released, according to DA spokesman Scott Alonso. If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, each defendant could face up to a year in county jail, according to the news release.
CNN’s Cheri Mossburg contributed to the report.