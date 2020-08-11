Two of Three Mosques in Xinjiang Village Razed Amid Campaign Targeting Muslim Holy Sites

Authorities in Atush (in Chinese, Atushi) city, in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), have actually razed two of three mosques in the village of Suntagh, according to a regional gatekeeper, amid a campaign that has actually seen thousands of Muslim holy sites damaged in current years.

The taking down of the Azna and Destangah mosques in Suntagh is the most recent to be validated because authorities started destroying mosques in the XUAR en masse in late 2016, as part of a campaign called “Mosque Rectification.”

The Mosque Rectification drive, part of a series of hardline policies under leading leader Xi Jinping, precedes the mass imprisonment of as numerous as 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a large network of internment camps in the XUAR that started in April 2017.

Through early examinations into the mosque campaign, RFA’s Uyghur Service discovered that authorities had actually damaged some 70 percent of the mosques throughout the area. At the time, authorities provided “social safety” as the factor for the campaign, which appears to have actually continued into the years following 2016 and the accumulation of the authorities’ extensive repression of Uyghurs.

RFA just recently carried out a telephone interview with a Uyghur public gatekeeper from Suntagh village in Atush, a.