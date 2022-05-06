The circumstances of the hooliganism that took place at the intersection of Komitas Avenue and Gulbenkyan Street were found out as a result of other investigative-judicial actions carried out within the framework of the criminal case under investigation within the Investigation Department of the Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in Yerevan.

According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, a group of protesters organized by the political opposition, violating public order, showing open disrespect to the public, blocked the mentioned road with tires, and then set them on fire.

During the preliminary investigation, a number of people were interrogated, the video recordings of the video cameras at the scene were examined, and a forensic examination was appointed.

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, two of the protesters were charged under Article 258, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. The signature of not leaving was chosen as a precautionary measure against them.

The investigation is underway. Measures are being taken to find out the identities of the people involved in the incident, to individualize their actions, and to evaluate their actions.

RA Investigative Committee