Two NYPD officers suspended after videos show violence against protesters: reports

CUOMO DECRIES POLICE INJURIES, DAYS AFTER CRITICIZING NYPD

Police officers are seen strolling away whereas the lady appears to writhe in pain on the street after apparently placing her head against a curb or the pavement.

The incident involving the masked man befell May 30 whereas the incident with the lady befell May 29, the NYPD stated in assertion, in line with The Associated Press.

The officers’ suspensions resulted from inside affairs investigations, the assertion stated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While the investigations have to play out, based on the severity of what we saw, it is appropriate and necessary to assure the public that there will be transparency during the disciplinary process,” metropolis police Commissioner Dermot Shea stated, according to NBC News.

Police investigators are analyzing “other matters” as nicely and pledged to be clear with their findings, the NYPD assertion stated.