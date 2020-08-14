Two more South Korean banks to start offering crypto services

This relocation is a reaction to the changedSpecial Financial Transactions Information Act

Woori and Shinhan banks in South Korea have actually revealed that they mean to presentcrypto services A report revealed this news on August 14, keeping in mind that this relocation will see 4 of South Korea’s top-five banks start offering their customerscrypto services Reportedly, Woori and Shinhan’s statements come as direct actions to the changed Special Financial Transactions Information Act, which is set to modification crypto laws follow year.

This statement marks Shinhan Bank’s 2nd effort to present crypto custodialservices Prior to this, the bank had actually attempted to launch crypto storage services in 2017 prior to the federal government stepped in and prevented the bank from reaching this turning point.



According to the report, Woori and Shinhan sign up with NH Nonghyup Bank and Kookmin Bank, which currently have blockchain groups working to launch crypto custodialservices NH Nonghyup Bank is apparently the most advanced in this group and hopes to present crypto custodial services for institutional financiers in the next couple of months. Combined, these 4 banks hold a worth of more than ₤ 0.916 trillion.

South Korean banks still lag when it comes to crypto adoption

While this news is bullish for the crypto sector, South Korean blockchain professionals think that this advancement is a little too late. Per the market professionals, American banks are method ahead of South Korea’s seeing relating to welcoming the crypto sector. As such, South Korea still drags when it comes to leading crypto adoption.

According to the head of the Blockchain Research Center at Dongguk University, Park Sung- joon, this hold-up may threaten South Korea’s monetary competitiveness.

Sung- joon stated,

“Other countries are moving very quickly in this regard. But there is still no legal system in place in South Korea, so progress is slower than expected.”

He included that institutional assistance is substantial if this push for crypto custody is to bear any fruit. This is since the absence of institutional assistance may prevent the extensive adoption of theseservices

South Koreans continue heating up to crypto

While the South Korean financing market is reluctant to embrace cryptocurrencies, other sectors have actually invited the nascent sector with open arms. For circumstances, the National Police Agency presented a blockchain-powered chauffeur’s license in collaboration with the Korea Road Traffic Authority and the nation’s leading telecommunication companies. The blockchain-based licenses are utilized in combination with the PASS mobile phone app. Reportedly, this system has actually currently drawn in 1 million users, which make up 3% of South Korea’s driving population.