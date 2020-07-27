Two MN Shoppers Banned From Walmart After Wearing Nazi Flag Face Masks Inside Store – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Two shoppers have actually been informed not to come back to a Minnesota Walmart after wearing Nazi flag face coverings inside the store Saturday early morning.

A disturbing video was published on social networks of the event revealing a couple at Walmart in Marshall having a look at with swastika face masks on.

According to Marshall authorities, they reacted to the event at 11: 46 a.m. Police provided trespass notifications to the duo– which basically is a composed caution that if they go back to the store they will be trespassing.

A representative for Walmart provided the following declaration:

“What happened today at our store in Marshall, MN is unacceptable. We strive to provide a safe and comfortable shopping environment for all our customers and will not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment in any aspect of our business. We are asking everyone to wear face coverings when they enter our stores for their safety and the safety of others and it’s unfortunate that some individuals have taken this pandemic as an opportunity to create a distressing situation for customers and associates in our store.”