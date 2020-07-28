Two MI6 agents tried to stop judge reading secret documents in a ‘licence to kill’ case

MI6 spies made an ‘inappropriate’ effort to stop a senior judge reading secret documents in a ‘licence to kill’ case, it emerged the other day.

Two agents called to ask that the documents must not be passed to members of the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, consisting of Lord Justice Singh.

The IPT, which keeps track of spy companies, then composed to MI6 stating the phone call had actually been ‘inappropriate interference’ in judicial procedures. A senior spy had to make an apology.

The documents were initially divulged in a case brought in 2015 by 4 human rights organisations over declared ‘licence to kill’ criminal activities connected to intelligence operatives at sibling firm MI5.

Lord Justice Singh stated the other day that although ‘something serious had gone wrong’ he accepted MI6’s contrition.

‘The tribunal’ s secretary acted completely properly in reacting the method she did and by drawing these matters to my attention,’ he stated. ‘This tribunal is, in compound, a court which is totally independent of the Government, the intelligence companies and everyone else. In March 2019, it was identified that the direct interaction was improper.

‘An apology was given and it was recognised that nothing like this should happen in the future. Everyone recognised that something serious had gone wrong.’

Details of the fiasco emerged throughout an IPT hearing in London the other day. The documents at the centre of the case associated to evaluations of MI6’s work.

They had actually been passed to the IPT by another body, the Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office.

After getting the telephone call from MI6, the IPT’s secretary Susan Cobb composed to the firm to state: ‘It was inappropriate for your staff to seek to intervene in ongoing legal proceedings in the way that they sought to do.’

Maya Foa of Reprieve, among the human rights groups included, stated: ‘Britain’ s security services play a essential function in keeping this nation safe. But they do not get to choose what proof a court must see.’