Two-metre rule could reduce UK holiday hotspots to ghost towns

From Monday June 15, all drivers and customers of Uber in the UK will be required to wear a face covering for the duration of their journey.

In London, new object recognition technology is being trialled, which involves drivers submitting a selfie to verify they’re wearing a face covering before going on the web. If the utilization of the new technology is successful, it could be rolled out across the UK.

Additional safety measures may also be in place, including regular sanitization of the vehicle by the driver, and reminders for riders to take precautions including washing hands, sitting in the rear seat and rolling down windows for ventilation.

As part of the new measures, drivers will be able to cancel a visit without a penalty if a rider isn’t wearing a face covering. Riders can do exactly the same.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, Uber, added

For months we’ve been urging people to stay home, because of their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips. Now, as cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, we’re taking measures to help everybody stay safe and healthy whenever they use Uber. We’ve introduced measures to ensure that every driver can access the PPE they require for free to help keep them safe when driving with Uber, and from Monday, we will require anyone utilising the Uber app in the UK to wear a face covering.

