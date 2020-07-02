Two men found shot execution style in parked vehicle found near a freeway in the Bronx

The New York Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead inside a vehicle, shot in the straight back of their heads.

Police officers taken care of immediately the scene on Sedgwick Avenue near Depot Place close to the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx after receiving a call at 1.07am.

When they arrived, officers discovered a large crowd surrounding the vehicle, the New York Daily News reports.

The crowd had made the shocking discoveries of the bodies.

At the scene, among the victims – an unidentified 30-year-old man – was found dead behind the wheel of the parked vehicle.

Another man was found dead in the passenger seat but he’s got not yet been identified.

Both victims were shot in the straight back of their heads. Multiple gun casings were found outside the vehicle at the scene.

The double execution has been investigated by the NYPD.