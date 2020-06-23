Two men drown after going swimming at beauty spot weir on the River Thames in Berkshire

Two men have drowned in the Thames and a third has been rushed to hospital after going swimming at a beauty spot in Berkshire.

Eyewitnesses said that two men aged in their late 30s or early 40s drowned near to Odney Weir at Cookham near Maidenhead this evening.

The third man has been taken fully to hospital. His condition just isn’t yet known.

It is believed the band of men, all reportedly Asian, had been going for a dip in the water before they certainly were swept away by a strong current.

Police, fire and rescue and air ambulance crews all rushed to the scene.

Thames Valley Police are due to provide further information.

Two men have drowned in the Thames and a third has been rushed to hospital after going swimming at a beauty spot in Berkshire

Eyewitnesses said that two men aged in their late 30s or early 40s drowned near to Odney Weir at Cookham near Maidenhead this evening

It is believed the group of men, all reportedly Asian, was taking a dip in the water before they were swept away by way of a strong current

A bystander who had previously been at the river bank said which they had earlier in the day seen the three men jumping off the weir and doing backflips in to the water.

‘That was about 4.30pm. Later, after we had left the riverside, we heard loads of police sirens and came rushing back,’ they said.

Local residents in Cookham said there were at least 40 emergency vehicles present, including police vehicles, ambulance vehicles, and fire engines.

One man was rescued by a fisherman who jumped in and dragged him to safety, eyewitnesses claimed, while the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service launched river boats to recuperate the other two bodies.

Police, fire and rescue and air ambulance crews all rushed to the scene. Thames Valley Police are because of provide further information

Local residents in Cookham said there were at least 40 emergency vehicles present, including police vehicles, ambulance vehicles, and fire engines

A witness, 16-year-old Mallory Cairns, told how that he and a few of his young friends was swimming along with the men earlier in the day.

Mallory said: ‘One member of the public, who had been a fisherman, pulled one of these out of the river and that guy survived. The other two died.

‘We are presuming they have been found because they are unscrambling now. Earlier we saw the rescue service launching boats to locate a body.

South Central Ambulance said it really is supporting Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, Thames Valley Police alongside the air ambulance in Cookham

‘The fisherman has now gone but I do believe he was talking to the police.

‘The three men jumped into the Thames for fun, they certainly were pleasure jumping. We were together down there throughout the day. We were jumping in with them, they certainly were just chilling, having a pleasant summer’s outing after lockdown.

‘They did not appear to be they were good swimmers nevertheless they were jumping, doing dives and backflips. They were nice guys, we spoke with them however they spoke only broken English – such things as “hello”, “thank you”, “please”, “goodbye”.

‘Every year somebody dies here, every single year. The undercurrent in this river is one of the strongest on the Thames and it is pretty dangerous.’