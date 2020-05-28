Two men die after being pulled from the River Avon in Bath 

Two men have died after their our bodies had been pulled out of the River Avon in Bath as we speak.

Emergency companies had been referred to as simply after 4pm on Wednesday after it was reported that three folks had fallen into the river close to Bathampton Mill.

The rescue mission was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Avon Fire & Rescue Service and the South Western Ambulance Service additionally in attendance.

Two men believed to be in their 20s have died after their our bodies had been pulled out of the River Avon close to Bathampton Mill (pictured) on Wednesday afternoon

According to reviews, 4 folks jumped in to assist those that had fallen in the river however the two men had been pronounced lifeless at the scene after they’d been pulled out from the water

According to ITV News, the two men had been believed to be in their 20s and 4 folks had jumped into the river in an try to save lots of them.

After an intensive search by the rescue workforce, two male our bodies had been pulled out of the water, with each men pronounced lifeless shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police stated: ‘We had been referred to as at 4.12pm by the ambulance service amid concern for folks in the water close to Toll Bridge Road in Bath.

‘A rescue operation was subsequently led by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

‘Two grownup casualties had been rescued and given into the care of the ambulance service. However each males had been pronounced lifeless at the scene.

‘We will not be treating the circumstances round the deaths as suspicious at the moment. The deaths might be referred to the coroner.’

Avon Fire & Rescue Service had been referred to as to the scene together with Avon and Somerset Police (pictured) and the South West Ambulance Service

The two men had been pronounced lifeless at the scene, whereas police will not be treating the incident as suspicious at the moment

According to Somerset Live, 11 ambulances – together with an air ambulance – had been referred to as to the incident on Toll Bridge Road, positioned on the reverse aspect of the river to the Bathampton Mill.

One social media consumer, who goes by the identify of ‘Ant’, tweeted that the Toll Bridge Road had reopened simply earlier than 7pm on Wednesday following the incident.

