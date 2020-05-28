Two men dead after being pulled from river in Bath, police say

Two men have been pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters of the River Avon in Bath, officers have confirmed.
Rescue services were called to the scene near Toll Bridge Road after reports of “several people in the water” at around 4pm on Thursday.
On arrival water rescue teams from Avon Fire & Rescue Service pulled two adult men from the water. They were handed to crews from South Western Ambulance Service, but pronounced dead at the scene.
Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We were called at 4.12pm by the ambulance service amid concern for people in the water near Toll Bridge Road in Bath.
“A rescue operation was subsequently led by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.
“Two adult casualties were rescued and given into the care of the ambulance service. However, both males were pronounced dead at the scene.
“We are not treating the circumstances around the deaths as suspicious at this time. The deaths will be referred to the coroner.”
Avon Fire & Rescue Service added: “Two male casualties have been pulled from the water and handed to ambulance crews,” the fire service said.
“The incident has been handed to police.”
Additional reporting by Press Association
