Two men charged in Blackburn murder of Aya Hachem

Two men have actually been charged with the murder of 19- year-old legislation trainee Aya Hachem as well as the tried murder of their meant target in a drive-by capturing.
Ms Hachem, an innocent passer-by, was assassinated as she strolled to a grocery store near her house in Blackburn, Lancashire, on Sunday.
The initially of two shots terminated from a passing automobile struck a structure however the 2nd fatally struck the young adult in the breast.
Download the brand-new Independent Premium application
Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings
Feroz Suleman, 39, as well as Abubakir Satia, 31, have actually been charged with murder as well as tried murder.
They result from show up prior to magistrates on Saturday, 23 May.
Twomen aged33 as well as36 from Blackburn apprehended onMonday on uncertaintyofmurder as well as tried murder have actually been launched on bond pending additional questions,LancashirePolice claimed.
OnFriday,
authorities likewise apprehended a22 – year-old male fromBlackburn on uncertaintyofmurder as well as triedmurder
He staysin safekeeping in addition to 7 various othermen as well as two females, all from theBlackburn location, heldin link withAya’s fatality.
DetectiveSuperintendentAndyCribbin,of theLancashirePoliceMajorInvestigationTeam, claimed:”While we have currentlycharged individualsin link withAya’smurder our queries are quite recurring.
“I would like to thank all those who have come forward to assist with our investigation so far and to continue to encourage people to come and speak to us if they have information.”
More adheres to