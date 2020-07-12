Two men are killed in horror smash after their car slams into Mitsubishi

Two men have been killed in a horror smash after their car slammed into a Mitsubishi pushed by a person in his 60s in Greater Manchester.

Police had been known as to Bolton Road, Swinton, at 6.55am by the ambulance service.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, had been declared useless on the scene on account of their accidents. They had been driving a Renault Megane.

The man in his 60s has been taken to hospital with severe accidents. He stays there in a steady situation.

Emergency providers remained on the scene this afternoon as they launched an investigation.

A smashed 4×4 and taxi has additionally been noticed on the scene mendacity behind police tape.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police stated no arrests had been made.

PC Karl Horner, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, stated: ‘This is a completely tragic incident, in which two individuals have very sadly misplaced their lives.

‘Our ideas are with their households at this unimaginably distressing and troublesome time.

‘Our ideas additionally stay with the person who’s receiving therapy in hospital – we hope he makes a restoration as quickly as is feasible.

The street stays closed in each instructions as police start an investigation into the crash

‘We have specifically skilled officers supporting these relations who’ve been affected.

‘We hope we will present a measure of consolation to the distraught relations, by meticulously investigating the circumstances that led to 2 individuals dropping their lives this morning.’

He added: ‘I’d enchantment on to anybody who noticed both automobile in the lead as much as the incident – do you have got sprint cam footage or any info that would help us?

‘I’d urge you to get in contact as quickly as doable, so we will additional progress our investigation.’