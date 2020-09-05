Two men allegedly linked to ‘Boogaloo’ accused of offering to work with Hamas

Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” have actually been charged with terrorism-related offenses after authorities stated the men gone over assaulting federal government authorities and structures and attempted to work with individuals they thought to be members of Hamas.

Michael Robert Solomon, 30, of Minnesota, and Benjamin Ryan Teeter, 22, of North Carolina, were interacting with a “confidential human source” or an undercover FBI authorities, not Hamas, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Friday.

The men are each charged with one count of conspiring to supply and trying to supply material assistance to a designated foreign terrorist company.

Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers stated Solomon and Teeter desired to “overthrow the government.”

“This case can only be understood as a disturbing example of the old adage, ‘The enemy of your enemy is your friend,'” Demers stated in a declaration.

Solomon and Teeter are accused of going over exploding a Minnesota court house; they desired to work as “mercenaries” for Hamas in order to get money for a substance; and they desired to develop gun suppressors, frequently called silencers, for the militant wing of Hamas, according to court files.

They allegedly provided 5 suppressors to an undercover FBI worker impersonating a senior Hamas member and provided a part utilized to make semi-automatic weapons fire immediately, according to the files.

