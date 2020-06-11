Two London police officers attacked in ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

Videos posted to social media did actually show a male officer being pinned to the floor and kicked, before a lady officer intervenes. A squabble then plays out for approximately a minute between your two officers and several men.

Wednesday’s incident has drawn a sharp response from the UK’s police association and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the attack was “sickening, shocking & disgraceful.”

“We are not society’s punchbags,” the Metropolitan Police Federation’s chairman Ken Marsh added in a statement. “On this occasion our colleagues are thankfully only reporting minor injuries — but the reality is it could have been much worse.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday that two men have now been arrested.