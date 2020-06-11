Two London police officers attacked in ‘shocking’ incident in Hackney

Videos posted to social media did actually show a male officer being pinned to the floor and kicked, before a lady officer intervenes. A squabble then plays out for approximately a minute between your two officers and several men.
Wednesday’s incident has drawn a sharp response from the UK’s police association and Home Secretary Priti Patel, who wrote on Twitter that the attack was “sickening, shocking & disgraceful.”
“We are not society’s punchbags,” the Metropolitan Police Federation’s chairman Ken Marsh added in a statement. “On this occasion our colleagues are thankfully only reporting minor injuries — but the reality is it could have been much worse.”
The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Thursday that two men have now been arrested.
London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said: “Attacks on our police will not be tolerated.” He added: “These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public — I wish them a speedy recovery.”
Khan has supported the protests, which saw countless amounts take to the streets in London along with other UK cities, but that he condemned the little number of demonstrators who were involved in tense scenes with officers.