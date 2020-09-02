Two Leafs make their way onto the TSN Trade Bait Board – TheLeafsNation

Welcome toSpeculatember All speculation, all the time. Okay, that will be a little much and get old fast, however in truth there is going to be a great deal of sound around the Leafs over the next month, considered that the Kapanen trade has actually currently occurred.

To kick things off, TSN has unveiled their Trade Bait Board, and of the 20 names on it, two are Leafs.

This actually does come as much of a surprise, as the Leafs have capable wingers ready to work for low-cost in the kind of Robertson, Barabanov, andKorshkov Replacing Johnsson and Kapanen with low-cost entry level offer gamers that at the really least will have the ability to cover off the underwhelming 2019-20 seasons of Kapanen and Johnsson and at finest match their 2018-19 profession finest years, appears like a no brainer.

Johnsson most likely isn’t going to land the Leafs a mid-1st round choice, however there’s a great chance that he might be part of a beneficial plan for a location of requirement for the Leafs.

I actually seems like we’re previous the defining moment with Andersen going back tothe Leafs There is some recognized interest in him around the league, there hasn’t been anything as far as peace of minds from the Leafs to Andersen that they wish to get him re-signed, and playing next season understanding that he’s not likely to be a Leaf after that.

Andersen appears to have some …