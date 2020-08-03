Two lawmakers who made contact with Trump self-quarantine

Two more members of Congress — including one who recently shook President Donald Trump’s hand and another who rode on Air Force One — have announced that they will self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference.

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida are now the third and fourth congressmen to take the step, following the same announcements from Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. #CNN #News