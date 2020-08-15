Two kids selling lemonade were robbed at gunpoint. Then their community stepped in to help

Jude and Tristan were selling lemonade in Peoria on August 7 when they were approached by two males, one who was holding a weapon, stated Officer Amy Dotson of thePeoria Police Department CNN is determining the young boys by their given names to secure their personal privacy.

The males took their money box, which included around $30, and ran away on foot. The event is still under examination and no arrests have actually been made, according to authorities.

“The boys were just shocked, they couldn’t process what was happening until it was over,” Nathan Peterson, Jude’s daddy, informed CNN. “I got a call from police saying, ”Hey, your kids are OK, but they just got robbed.’ I almost blacked out, I was just so scared I was trying to get there as fast as possible.”

But when he got here at the scene, Peterson discovered something he didn’t anticipate.

Police officers had actually surrounded the lemonade stand, purchasing cups of lemonade and “paying maybe $20 each for it,” attempting to make the kids feel safe once again, he stated. “I was relieved,” Peterson stated. “They created a very protective environment for the boys. This situation could have ended so badly, but somehow they helped turn what could have been a horrible experience into something beautiful.” But the love didn’t end there. A community rallies together As news of the event spread out through Peoria, next-door neighbors, pals, and even complete strangers started contributing cash to the young boys to motivate them not to quit. So far, more than $3,500 has actually been raised through Facebook fundraising events …

