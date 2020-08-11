Two Iranians sentenced to 10 years for spying



Dual Austrian-Iranian resident Massud Mossaheb was apprehended after flying to Tehran in January2019





Iran has sentenced two males to 10 years jail time for presumably spying for foreign federal governments.

Massud Mossaheb was founded guilty of spying for Israeli and German intelligence over his senior function in the Austrian-Iranian Society, judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili stated.

The other male, Shahram Shirkhani, was implicated of working for UK intelligence.

Five other Iranians have actually been apprehended on charges of espionage in current months, according to Mr Esmaili.

International rights organisations frequently raise problems about the justice system in Iran, with Human Rights Watch keeping in mind that the nation “regularly fell short of providing fair trials and used confessions likely obtained under torture as evidence in court”.

Speaking on Tuesday, the spokesperson stated Mr Shirkhani had actually tried to hire others to Britain’s MI6 firm. He was likewise …