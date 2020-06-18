Two inmates escape from Rikers Island

Two inmates escaped from New York City’s Rikers Island jail on Thursday afternoon, Police have confirmed.

Police were alerted just after one 1pm that two inmates have jumped into the East River that surrounds the notorious maximum security facility.

One of the inmates was recovered with a harbour unit almost instantly, while the 2nd escapee remains at large.

NYC Scanner reported that the currently unnamed inmate was last seen swimming towards the runway of the nearby LaGuardia Airport.

Aviation and Harbor units are assisting in the manhunt.

This is a developing story…