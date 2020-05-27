Two Indiana billboards suggest people think twice about going to Michigan during the pandemic

As vehicles depart Indiana, they experience a digital indication that reads: “Now Entering Michigan: Really? You’re sure about this?”

Likewise, southbound passengers are greeted with a signal as they blend into Indiana that reads: “The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders To A Free-To-Roam State. We Thank You for the Revenue!”

But the individual behind the billboards stated they’re in fact intended to service Michiganders during their quarantine, not poke fun at the limitations in place.

“It’s not politically motivated at all,” Steve Swick, president and proprietor of the Swick Broadcasting Company which bought the billboards, told CNN.

CNN’s Kelly Mena and Eric Bradner donated to this particular report.

