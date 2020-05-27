Two Indiana billboards suggest people think twice about going to Michigan during the pandemic

As vehicles depart Indiana, they experience a digital indication that reads: “Now Entering Michigan: Really? You’re sure about this?”
Likewise, southbound passengers are greeted with a signal as they blend into Indiana that reads: “The Great State of Indiana Welcomes Michiganders To A Free-To-Roam State. We Thank You for the Revenue!”
But the individual behind the billboards stated they’re in fact intended to service Michiganders during their quarantine, not poke fun at the limitations in place.
“It’s not politically motivated at all,” Steve Swick, president and proprietor of the Swick Broadcasting Company which bought the billboards, told CNN.
Michigan was on lockdown because March, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the pre-order sequence many times. It’s currently in effect until at least June 12.
Swick stated he desires the billboards to get people “thinking.” He needs those who view it to understand that the condition of Indiana is available for their small business.
So much, he stated he believes that the message was powerful — although it is uncertain how long he’ll keep the billboards up.
“Maybe we’ll tweak something based on the government in Michigan, and in Indiana for that matter,” he explained.
Indiana contains 32,437 confirmed instances of the virus, and two,030 deaths, based to Johns Hopkins University.
CNN’s Kelly Mena and Eric Bradner donated to this particular report.