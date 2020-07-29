Two hours into hearing, Jeff Bezos gets his first question

Should Instagram be broken off from Facebook? That’s the question House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler positioned to Mark Zuckerberg.

While Instagram is presently a huge platform with more than one billion month-to-month users, Zuckerberg kept in mind that it was far from that when Facebook purchased the start-up for $1 billion in2012

.

It was not a warranty that Instagram was going to be successful,” Zuckerberg stated.

“In hindsight, it looks obvious that Instagram reached the scale it has. At the time, it was far from obvious,” he informed the committee.

Zuckerberg mentioned that at the time of the Instagram acquisition, the Federal Trade Commission voted not to challenge the offer, indicating that there was no anticompetitive issue. But today’s FTC is actively examining the last years of tech acquisitions, and it might quickly get to a various conclusion based upon the method history played out.

Just since regulators did not view a competitive problem at the start does not eliminate future antitrust enforcement.