Two historical Parkville markers mentioning slavery removed from park | News

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – The City of Parkville has removed two historical markers they say are offensive for some people as a result of mentions of slavery.

The plaques are in storage. One was placed by the Missouri Civil War Heritage Foundation and sponsored by a group called the Sons of Confederate Veterans. The other one was erected by the Platte County Historical Society. The city hasn’t decided what they intend to do with either of these.

If you’ve driven through Parkville, odds are you’ve passed by the traffic triangle with the tall clock. In the flowerbed below, there’s now a concrete post with nothing on the top.

City crews took the plaque and something more down last week.

“So that people wouldn’t come and try to destroy and vandalize the areas around them,” Parkville Mayor Nan Johnston said.

Mayor Johnston says this marker has long had complaints due to the dismissive mention of slavery.

What has become English Landing Park, used to serve as an industry for tobacco and hemp both made by slave labor. Slaves were bought and sold aswell transported by steam engine trains and steamboats.

“It is a part of Parkville history. I will say that there was also the underground railroad here and getting slaves over to Kansas which was a free state. So there are other more positive aspects of our history as well,” Mayor Johnston said.

The city’s removal of the marker sparked passionate opinions.

Claude English has worked in Parkville for 29 years and recognizes that the plaque offered important historical information.

“But as far as what it means to me to see it, I am happy it’s gone,” English said. “My great, great grandfather was a slave and so I understand that hurt.”

He says there are approaches to display history without seeming to celebrate the ugly parts of it or dismiss the atrocities.

The city also removed plaques while watching Spirit Fountain, which used to be the location of Parkville’s first hotel built by its founder.

The business proprietor across from the plaque has an art studio in what was once the stop.

“I’m very opposed to removing our history. I feel as if we learn from our history,” business proprietor Cathy Kline said.

Kline hopes the plaques return up, but maybe with an increase of context.

“Make another plaque to put next to it that says look how far we’ve come. We are not going to repeat these mistakes,” Kline said.

The city is developing a committee on race relations to decide what goes on to the plaques. Everyone agrees that’s a good start.

“I think in order to move forward and we have to have, get into some deep conversations and not play the blame game. We do have to right some wrongs,” English said.

The city says the race relations committee may also look at things like police policies and hiring methods within the town. They aspire to make that committee a diverse reflection of town.