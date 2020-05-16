Two half sisters were found murdered under a bridge in Georgia

The two ladies, Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece Campbell, 31, were found under Etowah Bridge in Rome by staff with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a spokesperson for the Rome Police Department advised CNN.

GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston advised the Rome News-Tribune the ladies were “apparently dropped over the bridge.”

Initial police scanner visitors experiences stated the ladies had baggage over their heads and shotgun shells were found close to their our bodies, the Rome News-Tribune reported.