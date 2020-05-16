Two half sisters were found murdered under a bridge in Georgia

The two ladies, Vanita Richardson, 19, and Truvenia Clarece Campbell, 31, were found under Etowah Bridge in Rome by staff with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a spokesperson for the Rome Police Department advised CNN.
GBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge Brian Johnston advised the Rome News-Tribune the ladies were “apparently dropped over the bridge.”
Initial police scanner visitors experiences stated the ladies had baggage over their heads and shotgun shells were found close to their our bodies, the Rome News-Tribune reported.
Richardson was set to graduate from Armuchee High School on May 16 however she died simply a few days earlier than that milestone, Floyd County Schools stated in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the news of the death of one of our students, Vanita Richardson, who was scheduled to graduate next Saturday. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Armuchee Community and her friends and family at this time,” Floyd County Schools stated on Twitter.
“Vanita will be remembered for being a fun-loving, humble, and motivated student who was making strong plans for her future.”
The GBI is requesting anybody who traveled in the realm between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning and noticed one thing suspicious to contact investigators at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).