Two gunmen are shot dead by armed worshipper as they tried to rob a congregation in South Africa

Two gunmen were shot dead by an armed worshipper as they tried to rob a congregation throughout a church service in South Africa.

The two burglars were eliminated and a 3rd was potentially injured when they stormed into the Querencia Ministries church in Wierda Park, Centurion on Sunday.

They then continued to attempt and rob members of the congregation at gunpoint.

According to Netwerk24, the guys were shot by Pieter van der Westhuizen, a congregant and the bro of South African expert rugby union gamer Joost van derWesthuizen

Pieter van der Westhuizen is visualized next to among the burglars he shot dead at Querencia Ministries church in Wierda Park, Centurion on Sunday

Joost van der Westhuizen, 45, made 89 looks in test matches for the nationwide group, scoring 38 attempts and took part in 3 Rugby WorldCups He passed away in 2017 after being identified with motor neurone illness.

Ruan Heyns of the Community Emergency Response Team stated that Pastor Kobus Erasmus and other worshippers were bossed around and pistol-whipped by the guys.

At one point among the burglars apparently held a handgun to Erasmus’ head.

A 15- year-old young boy was likewise apparently grazed by a bullet.

The gunmen stormed into the Querencia Ministries church (visualized) in Wierda Park prior to being shot

A Facebook post by the Querencia Ministries church check out: ‘Our congregation was assaulted by armed burglars throughout our praise service’

Ulrich Roux who is acting as Van der Westhuizen’s lawyer has stated his customer acted in self-defence when he utilized the weapon to shoot the aggressors.

Van der Westhuizen – a previous law enforcement officers himself – is co-operating with the cops examination.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters from the cops stated that 3 guys got in the church and robbed worshipers of their individual possessions, prior to a congregant opened fire and eliminated two of them inside the location of praise.

The 3rd handled to escape in a trip cars and truck after being shot at.

‘The pastor continual small injuries and was dealt with on website,’ Peters stated.