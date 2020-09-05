Two French soldiers killed, one injured in Mali





PARIS (Reuters) – Two French military workers were killed while on an operation in Mali on Saturday when an improvised explosive gadget damaged their armoured car, the French Presidency stated.

According to the declaration, a 3rd soldier was injured in the blast, which happened in the Tessalit area of Northern Mali.

The soldiers became part of France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali versus Islamic fighters.

French President Emmanuel Macron applauded “the courage and determination of the French military deployed in the Sahel region” and required establishing without hold-up a “civilian political transition” in Mali.

International powers fear the ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in a military coup onAug 18 might even more destabilise the West African country and weaken the battle versus insurgents connected to al Qaeda and Islamic State in the larger Sahel area.