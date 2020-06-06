Two fair-haired little girls who vanished on a family trip…

Just like Madeleine, Inga Gehricke’s beautiful smile lights up her family snaps.

The German girl is slightly older, with her hair growing long and worn in plaits, and two big gaps where her front baby teeth have fallen out.

But as well as that, the distressing similarities between your fairhaired little girls is hard to bear.

And exactly like in the case of Madeleine, it was all through a family trip that five-year-old Inga seemed to simply vanish in to thin air.

The same name is currently under scrutiny in both cases – Christian Brueckner.

Madeleine McCann (left) drawn in Portugal fleetingly before she went missing. 5-year-old Inga Gehricke (right) disappeared on May 2, 2015 without a trace on a family outing in Wilhelmshof near Stendal

At the time she disappeared, that he lived a few miles away from Inga’s home in a ramshackle caravan on scrubland by an abandoned box factory.

Police eventually swooped on Brueckner’s caravan and found pictures of son or daughter abuse on a USB computer memory stick hidden among animal bones – but that he was never charged within the disappearance of Inga.

Yesterday the Daily Mail visited the grim site and spoke to neighbours who said Brueckner had kept up to 14 cars there.

Inga vanished on May 2, 2015, eight years minus 1 day after Madeleine disappeared.

The little girl, her parents Victoria and Jens-Uwe, and three siblings Maxim, now 15, Julius, 13, and eight-year-old Freya, had driven 50 miles from their home to the stunning forest of Diakoniewerk Wilhelmshof, west of Berlin.

They went to meet friends, who lived close to the woodland, for a barbecue.

As the youngsters played joyfully and the adults were chatting whilst the cooking began, Mr Gehricke saw his daughter the past time.

Wearing a butterfly T-shirt and blue jeans, she was carrying two large bottles of water, to greatly help set the table for the barbecue which was lit in a clearing at the edge of the forest.

Two of the other kids saw her heading right back through the trees towards the friends’ home at about 6.30pm, because the afternoon light was starting to dim, and that was the past time anybody saw Inga.

Mr Gehricke said: ‘It was only 100 metres to the house. But she never got there.’

To this day, to the anguish of her family, no trace of Inga has ever been found. It is now known that Brueckner, 43, was in the area that week.

At the full time, the drifter was surviving in the grotty caravan in Neuwegersleben, which can be about 50 miles south.

To today, to the anguish of her family, no trace of Inga (right) has ever been found. It is now known that Brueckner, 43, was in the area she disappeared that week

And the afternoon before Inga disappeared, a police record places him in Helmstedt, which is between your two locations.

The highway police there had recorded a minor parking incident at an A2 autobahn service station – and Brueckner was at the wheel.

As the sun dropped below the horizon on May 2, Inga’s family grew a lot more distraught as she failed to respond to their anguished calls in the woodland.

They clung to a theory that maybe she had wandered off to locate firewood and got lost.

They searched through the night, and the very next day some 500 locals joined in the hunt. The huge forest area around Wilhelmshof was combed for days, in vain.

Desperate to remain positive, Mrs Gehricke has said: ‘I thought: You will definitely find my son or daughter, it is just a matter of time.’

‘But she said the fear grew increasingly strong that Inga must have been kidnapped, adding: ‘Then you mistrust everybody at that moment.’

Police followed some 2,000 leads but all came to nothing. It took eight months for their inquiries to simply take them to Brueckner’s dilapidated caravan in February 2016.

More than 100 officers descended on the old pallet factory, by the end of a long tree-lined dirt track on wasteland on the outskirts of the hamlet of Neuwegersleben in former East Germany.

They spent a week digging holes. Nothing was found except Brueckner’s USB stash of son or daughter abuse.

He was prosecuted within the vile pictures but that he was never charged with Inga’s disappearance.

The police probe was later shelved – until yesterday when prosecutors announced that it was being reopened.

Investigators are anticipated to return to the site where last night neighbours told the Mail Brueckner had told them he previously bought the land from the factory owners, but neighbours were sceptical.

Speaking of these shock, one said: ‘He was quiet. He would say hello and wave – he’d be there for a few weeks after which go again. He had a girlfriend and a male friend who visited.

‘When the police came, he was not there nevertheless they searched every where, they were here for significantly more than a week.

‘It is very sad for both families of the little girls.’

At the time of the raid, Brueckner’s caravan was still parked there surrounded by broken glass and rubbish.

Police also searched his flat and garden in the city of Braunschweig at the same time.

For 2 yrs after Inga disappeared, her parents didn’t give any media interviews, but talking with a German magazine, Stern, in 2017, they said they wished to speak out in the hope it could trigger a breakthrough.

Mr Gehricke told the magazine: ‘Maybe it prompts someone in the end, and they say ‘I saw something’.

Maybe even someone in the immediate vicinity of the perpetrator.’

Just like regarding Madeleine, whose parents Kate and Gerry have clung to the likelihood she is alive after 13 years since there is no evidence she is dead, Inga’s parents have done their finest to remain hopeful.

Inga’s mother said: ‘My feeling tells me that she is still alive.’

But Mr Gehricke told the magazine he found it harder, saying: ‘I have not found anything that could speak for a good outcome, as far as i wish for it.

‘I still have the hope that she’ll be found. But the hope that she will keep coming back alive would go to zero for me.’