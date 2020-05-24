Two-Faced Kitten, Biscuits & Gravy, Dies Four Days After Birth

A two-faced kitten who was born in Oregon this previous week has died simply 4 days later … regardless of a hard-fought battle to drag via.

The uncommon feline phenom — which is also known as a Janus cat — was a part of a litter of six kittens that popped out in Albany on Wednesday, and the proprietor, Kyla King, observed one in every of them had two mugs on one large head. She named the kitty Biscuits and Gravy.

Kyla and her household documented B&G’s development over the following few days, exhibiting off their makes an attempt to feed the kitten — which proved extremely tough, on account of it with the ability to feed itself out of each faces — in addition to it taking part in and napping with its siblings.

The house owners say Biscuit (its brief identify) was truly capable of eat fairly decently, however he merely would not develop … and had hassle carrying its head, which was too large for its physique.

In the tip, the cat died of pure causes — with Kyla writing … “This photo was taken about an hour before Biscuits died. Kyla gave up 3 1/2 days of her life to put all of her efforts into saving him. He was born with the longest of odds and by living nearly 4 days, he beat those odds.”

She added, “We thank all of you who have been so kind, prayed, and wished the best for Biscuits and Gravy. So many of you care and wanted to follow his progress, and said some very nice things to and about us. We will never forget your kindness!”

It’s not unusual for Janus cats like these to have brief lifespans — they merely have too many inner problems for extended good well being. One exception although … 15-year-old Frank and Louie, AKA Frankenlouie. He toughed it out for a very long time, and died in 2014.