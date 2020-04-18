Two English pediatric nurses farmwork as no shifts are available due to coronavirus

A pair of certified English paediatric nurses residing in Queensland are doing farm work after struggling to discover jobs of their career due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Jade O’Berg, 23, and Victoria Monk, 24, are residing within the Gold Coast on a working vacation visa however as a result of hospitals are solely accepting sufferers with coronavirus, the nurses say there may be no work available.

They’ve put out a determined name to do farm work to allow them to afford to preserve residing in Australia.

The pair say they’ve been making an attempt to discover work as paediatric nurses for greater than a month

‘We’ve rang and utilized for a number of businesses and hospitals and there’s no work in any respect for paediatric nurses, we’ve been ready for over a month,’ Ms O’Berg wrote.

‘We’re employed by Health Care Australia however they don’t have any shifts anymore due to all of the surgical procedures being cancelled.’

All foreigners on working vacation visas are required to full a stint in rural and regional Australia if they need to qualify for a second working visa.

The pair stated they have been planning to full the agricultural work for his or her second 12 months and work as nurses upon arrival.

The authorities not too long ago let the work of overseas well being care workers rely in the direction of their second visa however Ms O’Berg stated this was provided that visas expired in six months – which theirs don’t.

The nurses are additionally unable to declare the jobseeker fee as they are not Australian residents.

‘Have been in an residence in Queensland since March 17th and have not travelled between states,’ Ms O’Berg stated.

‘Please message me in the event you will help two stranded ladies out!’

Other nurses throughout the nation have been put out of labor due to the outbreak of the pandemic with some taking a look at jobs in supermarkets as an alternative.

Stephenie Wardle is only one of hundreds of informal nurses who has struggled to preserve a shift in additional than a month.

She labored full time hours throughout South Australia however now cannot even afford the annual nursing registration price of $175 – due subsequent month.

Ms Wardle stated that due to the care wanted for sufferers with coronavirus, different medical departments weren’t wanted.

‘You’re not getting automotive crashes or accidents … surgical and main departments [have shut down] so nurses like me do not get that work,’ Ms Wardle advised the ABC.

‘I’ve utilized for jobs now that I’d by no means have thought-about earlier than – retail, packing for Coles and Woolworths.’

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is at present creating a fee plan for nurses and midwives skilled monetary hardship throughout coronavirus.