Two elderly men stabbed in NYC subway attack as NY sheriff says ‘We’re starting to lose control’

Two elderly men were stabbed with scissors on the New York City subway a week ago, as crime surges in the City and a Long Island sheriff warned the City authorities were ‘starting to lose control’.

Shootings last month in New York City were up 130 percent year on year – from 89 shootings a year ago to 205 this year.

During the July 4 weekend the City saw 21 shootings that left 44 people injured and eight dead.

‘When you start to see the vandalism in all our personal communities – when you start to see the assaults, you see Molotov cocktails being thrown at law enforcement vehicles, you have to start to recognize that, we’re starting to lose control,’ said Errol Toulon, Suffolk County sheriff.

‘And once we start to lose control, we’re not losing control to peaceful protesters, these are criminals,’ that he told Fox News.

‘And so once we start to relinquish authority to them, we’re going to have chaos in our streets.’

The subway attack started at in Queens at 7:30am on July 5 when Patrick Chambers, 46, shouted at two elderly men sitting across from him: ‘Why aren’t you home with the kids?’ police said.

A July 5 subway attack in New York City at 7:30am was captured on camera

The bald man in the blue t-shirt was attacked with scissors by Patrick Chambers, wearing gray

Chambers lunged at a 71-year-old man with scissors, stabbing him in the stomach.

A 2nd man, also in his 70s, tried to intervene and was himself slashed with scissors.

The attack, on the 7 train near 52nd Street and Lincoln Avenue, was posted on Facebook by Patrick Gordon and spread rapidly on social media.

A woman can be heard shrieking in the background.

A man is heard yelling: ‘Get off the train!’

Chambers appears to kick at the men on the ground before walking away to the other end of the subway car, then reunite to among the men, jabbing him one or more times with the blade.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chambers was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, which cops recovered from the suspect, police said.

Chambers went to the end of the subway car after which returned to stab the pair another time

Sheriff Toulon, whose Long Island district borders New York City, said there have been many reasons for the uptick in violence, but bail reform laws played part.

He said judges should be more forceful in denying bail for dangerous criminals.

‘We should hold the judges accountable and make them explain why folks are obtaining bail [and] if there are particular groups that seem to be targeted by way of a particular judge,’ said Toulon.

‘That’s where I believe that people should be focusing our attention on maybe not changing laws or giving individuals the ability to go back.’

Errol Toulon, Suffolk County sheriff, appeared on Fox News to discuss New York City

Former police commissioner Ray Kelly said on Fox News that bail reform could possibly be changed ‘very easily by simply giving judges the discretion to keep people in custody who’re a danger to society.’

On June 29 Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, announced that he was slashing $1 billion from the New York Police Department (NYPD) annual $6 billion budget.

Calls to defund the authorities, reducing the price of policing and directing the amount of money to social work as an alternative, have proliferated since the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

De Blasio said that he hoped the budget cut would enhance the efficiency of the NYPD – the biggest force in the United States.

‘I am excited to say that people have an agenda that can achieve real reform, that can achieve real redistribution, and at precisely the same time ensure that we keep our city safe,’ that he told reporters.

The deal involves moving school safety agents, who are unarmed but wear police uniforms, into the Department of Education, canceling a July class of roughly 1,100 police recruits, and shifting certain homeless outreach operations away from police control.

On the surface of the $1 billion cut in operating expenses, there will be a far more than $500 million cut to the NYPD’s capital budget, with the money as an alternative used to build youth recreation centers and for public housing developments, de Blasio said.