TWO DOTS Hoverboard 8.5″ Off Road Hover Board All Terrain with App LED Lights Two-Wheel Bluetooth Speaker UL2272 Certified Electric Self Balancing Scooter for Kids and Adult

TWO DOTS Self-balancing Hoverboard 8.5″ Wheels with Smart APP, Bluetooth Speaker and LED Light is so much funny for riding for Adults and Kids.



Intelligent ride sensors make it fun to ride.

Self-balancing technology is easier for riding.

Hoverboard built-in high-quality Bluetooth Speaker earns high marks when riding around the block.

The hoover board with three riding modes that can be changed by the APP. – Handy training mode for new riders.

High-performance motor and reliable battery allows for 15° hill climbing

The stunning LED design makes it the best in its class

8.5″ racing wheels ensure that you have exhilarating all-season riding experience

Its racing car appearance design can easily full your racing dream.

TWO DOTS Hoverboard – The one of best SuperSport Scooter Traveling with you anywhere

Indicator LED Light

01 is battery indicator

02 is on green light after you turn on hoverboard

03 is on green light when you touching the sensor point

04 is on red light when hoverboard is something wrong. Generally, it don’t on light.

Hoverboard with Safety LED Lights



Front Lights is White Lights & Rear Lights is Red Lights

Fantastic LED lights lighting in the front of the pedal which makes you super cool when driving!

Bright and energy efficient headlights on the front that you can journey, explore and adventure even after the sun sets

Also, when you turn right or left, the right or left Light will flash. It can tell others you want to turn right or left. It adds safety to you better.

YOUR SAFETY AND RIDING EXPERIENCE, WE CARE!

Hoverboard with UL Certified

All TWO DOTS hoverboards are seriously under the quality control of the UL 2272 certification standard that assures safe charging and rides.

No need to worry about product quality.

Any issue please chat us freely, your satisfaction is our pleasure.

Hoverboard with Anti-Slip Foot Pads

Hoverboard is with big anti-slip footpads which is bigger 30% then others

Gyroscope foot sensors are sensitive – easy to ride.

It rides more comfortable & smooth for rider

Hoverboard with 8.5″ Racing Wheels

800W – Dual 400W Motor with Dual Independent Gyros

36V 4.3AH Lithium-ion Battery

8.5″ solid rubber racing wheels

Suitable for off road all-terrain riding

Enjoy an Awesome Hoverboard Trip with your Family & Friends



How to Recalibrate Hoverboard to Stop Beeping or others?



1 To calibrate, start with the hoverboard powered off (Please sure the hoverboard is the full battery)

2 Adjust two foot pedals until they are level with each other and the ground

3 Press and hold the power button for 10 seconds. Another beep will sound and the LED lights will flash

4 Press the power button to turn off

5 Press the power button to turn on.

PLEASE NOTE: When you get the hoverboard, please charge it at first before you use it!

Self-Balancing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

APP

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Bluetooth Speaker

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Motor

400W (200W*2)

400W (200W*2)

400W (200W*2)

800W (400W*2)

800W (400W*2)

Li-ion Battery

36V, 2.5Ah

36V, 2.5Ah

36V, 2.5Ah

36V, 4.3Ah

36V, 4.3Ah

Max. Loading

165 lbs

165 lbs

165 lbs

264 lbs

264 lbs

Max. Speed

6.2 MPH

6.2 MPH

6.2 MPH

9.3 MPH

9.3 MPH

Max Climbing

15°

15°

15°

15°

15°

Rubber Solid Tires Wheels

6.5″

6.5″

6.5″

8.5″

8.5″

[Self-balancing scooter & APP install]: There are 3 modes that can be adjustable by APP. It is EASY to ride even for a green hand.

[More Safety]: a top priority for TWO DOTS, every hover board is designed and built to provide world-class levels of safety and security. UL 2272 tested and certified self balancing board with strictest Production Process, hundreds of thousands of tests regarding safety regulations.

[8.5″ hoverboard SUV Tire]: UNRIVALLED ROAD PRESENCE, this big all-season tire delivers great stopping power, grass, durability, and traction, even in light snow. You’ll feel safe.No matter what sort of road you’re in. Rated IP54 for solidness and water resistance.

Larger & More power – TWO DOTS is nearly 2x more powerful – 36V, 4.0Ah Lithium-ion Battery Dual Motor 400W *2; Max. speed up to 9.3mph, Max. loading up to 264LBS, Max Climbing Limit 15 degree; and 33% larger than the leading competitor meaning more foot space, a more stable ride, and more fun.

PERFECT GIFT: The hoverboard is only needed 3 minutes for everyone to learn. Specially designed for beginners, amateurs, the person walking the pet. Hope you have fun with your family and friends!