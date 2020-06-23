Two doses of Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine boosts immune response in pigs

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The same investigational vaccine previously protected six monkeys from pneumonia due to the virus. The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is manufactured out of the ChAdOx1 virus, a weakened version of the normal cold that’s been genetically changed so that it is impossible for this to replicate in humans, in line with the Oxford researchers.

It is not yet known what level of immune response will be necessary to protect humans against SARS-CoV-2, according to a statement from The Pirbright Institute.

Vaccine trials in humans are underway, and the investigation is thought to offer crucial findings as it reveals two doses of the new vaccine could offer more protection than one dose.

“These results look encouraging, that administering two injections with the same vaccine boosts antibody responses that can neutralise the virus, but it is the response in humans that is important,” said Bryan Charleston, professor and director of The Pirbright Institute.

Charleston said the pig proved to be an invaluable model for testing human vaccines as a result of greater physiological similarities (like body weight and metabolic rate) as opposed to other animals.

The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 also demonstrated T cell responses, which the lead study author, Professor Simon Graham, called “very encouraging.”

“It is likely that a combination of these responses would act in synergy to prevent and control infection, as we and others have recently shown in the context of experimental flu vaccines,” Graham said.

The news comes after Barry Bloom, immunologist and professor of public health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, told USA Today earlier in the day this month that just about all of the vaccine developers are considering two shots in their regimens.

According to the outlet’s report, the first shot in the series would “prime the immune system” to simply help the body recognize the virus, accompanied by a second shot to “strengthen the immune response.”

After the very first dose of a vaccine, the immune system develops antibodies and immune cells in about 14 days, says L.J. Tan, chief strategy officer with the Immunization Action Coalition and co-chair of the National Adult Immunization Summit and National Influenza Vaccine Summit.

While, at this time, it’s largely unclear the way in which long antibodies could possibly offer immunity against COVID-19, researchers from St. George’s, University of London said the pathogen-neutralizers might remain stable in an infected person’s blood for just two months after diagnosis.

