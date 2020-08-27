Two dead in clashes south of Lebanese capital By Reuters





BEIRUT (Reuters) – Two individuals were eliminated and a minimum of 3 injured in clashes in a town south of Beirut, the Lebanese capital, on Thursday night, the state news company and a security source stated, as numerous political celebrations prompted calm.

The Lebanese army stated on its Twitter account that it had actually released systems to Khaldeh town to “control the situation” and bring back calm. Army systems were released to neighboring towns to open obstructed roadways, it stated.

State news company NNA and the security source stated shooting was exchanged. Local media revealed video footage of heavy shooting and fires blazing in structures in the location.

The fight appeared after a row a couple of days earlier over a poster marking the Shi’ite Muslim Ashoura spiritual routine in a location where both Shi’ites and Sunnis live, the security source, a 2nd authorities and a senior authorities stated.

Several hours following the preliminary clashes, the senior authorities stated that stress had actually relaxed.

Several political celebrations voiced issue over the occurrence as it continued to unfold, showing a nation on edge amidst worries it might intensify and intensify Lebanon’s several crises amidst a political vacuum.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, a leading Lebanese security authorities, called Shi’ite celebrations Hezbollah and Amal …